As of the morning of the 118th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Ukrainian military held their positions after the attack of the Russian invaders near Sievierodonetsk. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault near Sloviyansk.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the AFU.

So, the General Staff spoke about the situation on the fronts on the morning of June 21.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the border section. It also fired at civilian infrastructure in the area of ​​​​the village of Seredyna Buda, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on the maintenance of occupied lines, trying to prevent our units from reaching the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Sloviyansk direction. The enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Chuhuyiv, Korobochkine, Stara Hnylytsia, and Bazaliyivka.

In the Sloviyansk direction, not far from Bohorodychne and Dolyna, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the assault actions of the invaders. The enemy systematically carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Virnopillia, Adamivka, and Mazanivka. It also inflicted airstrikes on civilian infrastructure facilities near Bohorodychne.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. It fired at the positions of the defense forces from cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars along the line of collision.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, shelling of units of our troops from artillery of various calibers continues. The enemy conducted airstrikes near Ustynivka, Hirske, and Lysychansk. It does not stop assault operations to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk. In addition to this city, our soldiers successfully counteract assaults in the areas of the settlements of Syrotyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Bakhmut direction, in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka, Vershyna, and Semyhiriya, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, the fighting continues. In addition, the enemy cynically shelled civilian infrastructure near Pokrovske, Mykolayivka, and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiyivka direction, it launched an airstrike in the Niu York area.

The enemy carried out shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ocheretyne, Avdiyivka, Kamiyanka, Netailove, Mykolske, and Orikhove.

An airstrike near Shcherbaky was recorded in the Kurakhove direction. The defenders of Ukraine stopped the attempts of enemy assault actions in the Mariyinka area. The enemy ingloriously fled.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is suffering losses. Trying to hold back units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, it fires artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems at the areas of Muraviovka, Topoline, Bila Krynytsia and Mariyine. The enemy launched air missile strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Ochakiv and Kutsurub area. It is conducting aerial reconnaissance with UAVs.

At the same time, it strengthens the fortification equipment of the advanced positions by constructing long-term firing points.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, 5 carriers of high-precision weapons are kept in readiness for launching missile attacks on objects in the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian army is launching a large-scale attack on the Luhansk region.

On June 20, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, the AFU lost the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.