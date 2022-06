The German charitable organization Diakonie Katastrofenhilfe, which supports the victims and provides humanitarian assistance, will be able to pay refugees PLN 700 (about UAH 4,593) and PLN 600 to each other family member.

DKH introduced a financial aid program to show solidarity with the Ukrainians who were forced to leave for Poland because of the war.

It is envisaged that Ukrainians who apply will receive a monthly payment of PLN 700 per person and PLN 600 for each other family member. Payments will be made for at least three months.

Since there are so many people who want to receive support, DKH prioritizes those who are most in need. Please note that enrolling in the program does not guarantee the payment.

Several criteria must be met to receive 700 PLN for three months, in particular:

Your family and you crossed the border into Poland after February 24, 2022;

Your family and you do not receive financial assistance from non-governmental organizations (e.g. UNHCR). If you receive payments from the Polish government, you can still qualify for assistance from Diakonie Katastrofenhilfe;

You and other members of your family do not work in Poland and have no source of income.

If you meet the above conditions, please note the following requirements. You are eligible for assistance if you meet at least one of the following criteria:

You are a father or mother and you are alone in Poland;

You are over 65 years old and you are in Poland without other relatives;

You are pregnant;

You support or care for two or more children;

Your family member has special needs or a chronic or severe illness.

Documents needed to apply:

During a personal visit to the registration center, you need to make sure to have a passport or other identification document, a document that indicates the date of crossing the border with Poland. Please note that each member of your family must personally appear at the center and have the appropriate documents.

You can register for the payment by following the link, and follow the update of free dates for visiting the center on the page.

There is also a free hotline for questions about this program: 800 000 232.

