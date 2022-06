All six carriers of cruise missiles of the Russian Federation have lined up in the Black Sea and, highly likely, are preparing a massive launch of missiles at the cities of Ukraine. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on the air of the Feigin.Live program on YouTube on Monday, June 20.

Arestovych warned that Russian missiles will definitely be launched on Ukrainian cities, and exactly on the capital.

"Today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and after the day after tomorrow, I strongly recommend our citizens, including those living in Kyiv, including in Pechersk, not to neglect air raid signals. In these four days, it is definitely not necessary to neglect. Better hide," said Arestovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had increased to five cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Also on June 20, Russia fired 14 missiles at the south of Ukraine in three hours.

In turn, on June 20, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that since Sunday evening, June 19, the intensity of shelling has sharply increased in Kharkiv.