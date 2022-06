President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front line in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, to support the Ukrainian military. Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla wrote this on her Facebook page on Monday, June 20.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lysychansk. Recently. Own photo. He came then under fire, secretly, to support and see with his own eyes, to figure it out. He was with us," said the MP.

Bezuhla did not report when exactly the picture was taken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the stronghold of the National Guard during a working trip to Odesa region.

Also on June 18, Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region and held a meeting with the leadership of the region.

On May 29, Zelenskyy visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, where he awarded Ukrainian servicemen.