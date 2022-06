The invaders plan to attack Kharkiv again and completely destroy, and then occupy Sloviansk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at the opening of the Global Policy Forum of the Institute of International Political Studies.

"Now the Russian army is trying to gather forces to attack Kharkiv again. We deoccupied it, this region. And they want to do it again, and we see it. They want to capture and completely destroy Sloviansk," the President said.

Zelenskyy said that now the military is doing everything to protect the country's population, but for these actions to be more effective, Ukraine needs modern weapons in order to completely stop the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the Russian invaders destroyed the facade of a supermarket in Kharkiv.

It was also reported that since the beginning of the war, 150 killed Ukrainians have been taken out of the rubble of houses in Kharkiv.

On June 18, in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, the invaders fired at a gas processing enterprise.