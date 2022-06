Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov predicts the stabilization of the situation with fuel in Ukraine until the fall.

This is stated in the message of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Facebook with reference to Kubrakov's interview with the Financial Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All Ukrainian imports are from the EU. Previously, we used only the closest to us countries and ports in Poland and Romania, now we import from Belgium, the Netherlands... The situation will stabilize by the fall, when Kyiv signs longer-term contracts with foreign suppliers," Kubrakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the A-95 Consulting Group director Serhii Kuiun notes that against the background of growing demand for fuel in Europe, domestic fuel suppliers need to look for new supply routes, actively work out more distant directions for its purchases - the Mediterranean, the Amsterdam-Antwerp-Rotterdam region.

On May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers abolished state regulation of gasoline and diesel prices.