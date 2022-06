Russia has begun exercises with live shooting in the Kaliningrad region. About 1,000 military and over 100 units of military equipment will take part in them.

This was reported by RIA-Novosti.

"A planned camp gathering of missile and artillery units has begun in the Baltic Fleet. About 1,000 servicemen and more than 100 units of military and special equipment of artillery and missile units are involved in the maneuvers in the Kaliningrad region," the message says.

It is noted that artillery officers and missile officers will have to perform several hundred fire missions using the Grad and Uragan MLRS, Giatsint large-caliber guns, Msta-S, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuania has stopped half of the transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad. It concerns cargo that fell under EU sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry protested to Lithuania over the ban on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad.

On June 8, a member of Russian parliament from the United Russia party, Yevgeny Fedorov, registered in the State Duma of the Russian Federation a bill on "Abolition of recognition of the independence of Lithuania."