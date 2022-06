Ukraine has already begun working on the terms that the European Commission put forward along with the recommendation to grant a candidate status of European Union membership to start negotiations on EU membership.

Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said this on the air of a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are already working on a plan for the implementation of the recommendations specified in the decision of the European Commission. By the end of this week, we will form a specific vision for each of the points, including the anti-corruption bloc. But, of course, we emphasized and emphasize now that changes to the judicial legislation that were adopted before the start of the full-scale war, now, under shelling in bomb shelters, continue to be implemented, selection to the highest judicial bodies is taking place, even despite some restrictions, so we are already demonstrating progress," she said.

Stefanishyna noted that it depends on Ukraine how quickly it fulfills these conditions and creates a space of confidence in order not only to move on to membership negotiations, but also, first of all, to attract financial resources to restore the country.

Stefanishyna avoided answering the question of how long it would take for Ukraine to become a member of the EU.

She replied that Ukraine would not allow EU leaders to delay discussions on this issue, but Ukraine would have to reform the country in a war to become a competitive state and part of the EU market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union, but with conditions.

The final decision on the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union will be made at the summit on June 23-24.