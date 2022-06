Interior Ministry Tells Why Threat Of Attack By Belarusian Troops Is Low

Advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv believes that the likelihood of an attack by Belarusian troops on Ukraine is low, and explained why. He wrote about this on his Telegram.

Andrusiv named three points:

The Belarusian army is small and weak. Today - this is 50,000 soldiers, of which 5,000-7,000 can be considered conditionally combat-ready. This is an army of conscripts, with negative motivation to fight. the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko does not want to fight. Andrusiv believes that Lukashenko is actively making efforts not to fight. "Remember, in March, Russians did everything to make him invade. They even fired at the territory of Belarus from ours, but Lukashenko did not surrender and did not invade," he wrote. The first corpses of Belarusians in the war will raise protests and may lead to the overthrow of the Lukashenko regime, so the invasion of the Belarusian army may have the opposite effect for Lukashenko, as well as Putin - destabilizing the country.

The Advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs explained that the purpose of the maneuvers of the army of Belarus is to draw away the Ukrainian troops.

We will remind, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to check the readiness for a possible invasion of Belarus.

In addition, Lukashenko said that he would react if "Poland captures Western Ukraine."