In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, mercenaries from Syria dressed in the uniform of the Russian army were seen. This is stated in the message of the Ria Melitopol Telegram channel on Monday, June 20.

The publication reports that foreign mercenaries are stationed at the military airfield of Melitopol. The Syrians were dressed in Russian military uniforms.

"The building of the battalion was also on fire at the airfield. What caused the fire - the sloppiness of the Russian military or the work of local partisans, alas, is not yet known," the statement says.

Earlier, there have been reports from various media that Russia is gathering mercenaries for the war against Ukraine, mainly from Syria.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 21, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a unit of mercenaries from Syria in Luhansk region.

On March 13, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia had deployed 14 mercenary recruitment centers in Syria.

On March 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that the Russian military had set up training camps for Syrian mercenaries near the Ukrainian border.