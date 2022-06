Russian occupation forces shelled the south of Ukraine, firing 14 missiles in three hours.

The official public of the Odesa authorities reported this on its Telegram channel with reference to the South Operational Command on Monday, June 20.

"In powerless anger at the successes of our troops, rashists beat Ochakiv, along the mouth of the Danube, in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region and Odesa itself. In the region and in the suburb of Ochakiv, agricultural areas were damaged, in Odesa, as a result of a rocket hit, a logistics food warehouse burned out. The fire on an area of over 300 square meters was promptly extinguished by rescuers," it was reported.

At the same time, there are no casualties among the civilian population as a result of shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that since Sunday evening, June 19, the intensity of shelling has sharply increased in Kharkiv.

Also on June 20, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that decisive battles continue in the area of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region.

Over the past day, the Russian invaders fired at 10 settlements in Donetsk region, as a result of which civilians were killed and wounded.