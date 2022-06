President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed including Ukraine in the draft Initiative of the Three Seas and announced proposals for cooperation and participation in projects of the Three Seas countries.

He announced this in a video address as part of the summit of the Three Seas Initiative, uniting 12 European Union states, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy began his speech by saying that Ukraine should become a member of the Three Seas Initiative.

The President called it wrong that the country remained outside this association, since, according to him, one look at the geographical map of our region is enough to understand that only with Ukraine all participating countries will be able to realize their potential.

"Ukraine should be a member of the Three Seas Initiative. We must find a format in which we could implement accession," he said.

The President also proposed to strengthen the interpretation of cooperation within the framework of the Three Seas.

According to him, today it is the states of the Three Seas that provide Ukraine with the communication with the world: the supply of weapons for Ukraine, the supply of fuel, the preservation of vital traffic flows, green corridors for the export of Ukrainian food, migration.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine, having an extensive network of gas supplies, powerful gas storage facilities in the region, can meet the needs of all the Three Seas countries.

Also, after Ukraine's energy system joins the EU's power systems, Ukraine's electricity exports could help the Three Seas countries become completely independent of Russian energy pressure.

Besides, the President proposed to add Ukraine to the Via Carpatia motor transport route, where Ukraine could play the role of one of the logistics centers.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine can provide support for infrastructure projects in the field of digitalization, strengthening regional digital ties.

He also invited the countries of the Three Seas to take part in the project for the restoration of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that by joining forces with international partners, Ukraine will be able to rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian invaders within two years.