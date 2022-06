The authorities of the Crimea occupied by Russia declare the strike of Ukrainian troops on the Chornomornaftogaz drilling platforms stolen from Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Such a statement on Monday, June 20, was made by the so-called head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

"This morning the enemy struck the drilling platforms of Chornomornaftogaz. I am in touch with colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the FSB, we are working to save people," the so-called head of Crimea wrote.

According to him, the blow was inflicted at about 8 in the morning. It is alleged that of the 12 people on the platforms, 5 were rescued, of which 3 were injured. The search for seven more continues. Patrol boats and aviation of the Ministry of Defense are trying to carry out rescue operations.

Recall that from about mid-March, the authorities of the Russian border regions began to regularly report shelling of villages near the border from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine accused the Ukrainian military of shelling the village, where they allegedly fired only one shell.

And in April, the authorities of the Bryansk region said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly fired at the border checkpoint, where Ukrainian refugees were at that moment.

We also reported that a railway bridge collapsed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. After some time, the regional authorities said that it was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian sabotage.

And on June 1, the Russian Federation announced the "preparation" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for shelling border settlements from U.S. MLRS.

On June 6, the Russian Federation announced the shelling of a border village near Kursk.