Metro And Patona Bridges Opened For Cars In Kyiv

On Monday, June 20, the Metro Bridge and the Patona Bridge were opened for road traffic in Kyiv. There are seven public transport routes along the Patona Bridge. The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, 5 bridges work for road traffic on the left and right banks:

Darnytskyi

Pivnichnyi

Pivdennyi

Metro bridge

Patona bridge.

4 bus and 2 trolleybus public transport routes are organized along the Patona bridge.

Bus routes:

No. 51 Chervonyi Khutir metro station - Lybidska metro station.

No. 55 Darnytska Square – Palats Sportu metro station.

No. 115 Kontraktova Square – Budynok Kultury.

No. 118 Chernihivska metro station – Polytekhnichnyi Instytut metro station.

Trolleybus routes:

43 Darnytska Square - Kibtsentr.

50 Myloslavska Street - Lybidska metro station.

The work of the trolleybus route No. 36, running from Pivnichna Street to the Sviatoshyno metro station, has also been resumed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to an accident on the water supply network, the movement of trolleybuses of one route was changed in Kyiv.

Also in Kyiv, the number of rolling stock was increased on the 20 most popular routes. The route interval has been reduced.