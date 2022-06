German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen predicts that Germany will establish grain exports from Ukraine by rail in July. She said this during an online inclusion at a briefing at the media center in Lviv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We all hope that there will be an opportunity to export grain through the Odesa port, but so far we are not sure what it may be, we need to work to ensure that exports are carried out through the Polish-Ukrainian border. We want to help, and our German railway is already actively working with its Ukrainian partners to make test transportation. I really hope that in July these tests will end and we will be able to export grain every day," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, previously said that Ukraine in May increased grain exports through the railway by 20.4% compared to April - up to 807,000 tons and this is the limit of the capabilities of the railway infrastructure.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that in order to unblock Ukrainian ports and solve the food crisis, partner countries should send military convoys to escort Ukrainian tankers with grain.

France announced its readiness to help Ukraine with the unblocking of the Odesa port.

At the end of May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 22 million tons of grain had been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to the United Nations, this year hunger in the world would affect an additional 40-50 million people.

Ukraine is negotiating the creation of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.