President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Cox welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the Council of Europe Convention preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (known as the Istanbul Convention).

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

I applaud the @ua_parliament for ratifying the Istanbul Convention! Thank you Speaker @r_stefanchuk and the Ukrainian PACE delgation headed by @mezentseva_dep for ensuring this important decision!@CoE_endVAW pic.twitter.com/9nQuge0xnH

— Tiny Kox (@PACE_President) June 20, 2022

The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement of the Council of Europe against violence against women and domestic violence, opened for signing in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 11, 2011, today signed by 46 countries and the European Union, ratified by 35 countries.

Ukraine signed the convention in November 2011.

The Convention provides for the protection of women from all forms of violence, the prevention, prosecution and elimination of violence against women and domestic violence also against men and children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday the Rada ratified the Istanbul Convention.