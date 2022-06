At the moment, decisive battles continue in the area of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region. The invaders plan to reach the borders of Luhansk region approximately until June 26. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Maliar said that the invaders surrounded a group of Ukrainian troops defending Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

"Now the Russian army has thrown virtually all its forces and means to storm the settlements around, they are trying to break through the defenses of our troops, have surrounded the group of our troops defending Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk," she said.

Maliar stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to keep the territories and prevent cordon.

"But we must understand that the enemy has an advantage in armament and the situation is difficult. Now there is the maximum intensity of decisive battles," she stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Monday morning, June 20, there are battles in many settlements around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost the village of Metiolkine near the regional center.

The day before, the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, while the invaders are stepping up the air defense system in the occupied territory of Kherson region.