Losses of personnel of Russian troops for June 19 increased by 200 to 33,800 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks, 3 multiple launch rocket systems and 3 operational-tactical level drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 9 tanks per day (total - 1,477), 11 armored fighting vehicles (total - 3,588), 4 artillery systems (total - 749), 3 MLRS (total - 238), 4 units of vehicles and fuel tanks (total - 2,496) and 3 drones (total - 601).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters, 98 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 55 units of special equipment, 130 cruise missiles and 14 ships/boats.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for June 16 increased by 200 to 33,150 killed, equipment - for 2 aircraft, 1 helicopter and 7 tanks.

The day before, the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault on the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, while the invaders are stepping up the air defense system in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation intensified air strikes and deployed a division of the C-300 air defense system units near the border.