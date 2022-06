The Verkhovna Rada ratified the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (better known as the Istanbul Convention).

259 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 0157, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Parliament supported the ratification of Istanbul Convention No. 0157 (on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence). 259 votes were in favor! There were only 8 votes against," he said.

So, the ratification was supported by:

Servant of the People - 193;

European Solidarity - 9;

Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association – 0

Platform for Life and Peace - 15;

For the future - 2;

Holos - 10;

Dovira - 13;

Restoration of Ukraine - 12;

Non-fractional - 5.

The Istanbul Convention is an international agreement of the Council of Europe against violence against women and domestic violence, opened for signature in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 11, 2011, today signed by 46 countries and the European Union, ratified by 35 countries.

Ukraine signed the convention in November 2011.

The Convention provides for the protection of women from all forms of violence, the prevention, prosecution and elimination of violence against women and domestic violence also against men and children.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 18, Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada ratify the Istanbul Convention.