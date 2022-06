The Ukrainian military pushed back the Russian invaders from the first line of defense in Kherson region. Now the enemy is fortifying on the second and third lines of defense. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan, Espresso reports.

Thus, Khlan reported that the invaders were gaining a foothold on the coast of the Inhulets river.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered accurate strikes on the warehouses located in the rear. In Nova Kakhovka, there was a precise hit on the enemy's ammunition depots 3 times in a row. Near Sofiyevka, near the village of Davydiv Brid, there were counteroffensive actions. There, the enemy is gaining a foothold on the coast of the Inhulets river," he said.

According to him, in Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had an advantage over the Russian military.

"Along the entire front line, we had an advantage for 2 weeks. This was coordinated together with the partisan movement, which is intensifying in the occupied Kherson region and operating together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two-week victories give confidence that, having received the heavy weapons that are necessary for the counteroffensive, we will begin to liberate our native land," Hlan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Fedorov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine approached the borders of Kherson and advanced 10 km from Zaporizhzhia to Melitopol.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military were 20 km from Kherson.