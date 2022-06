Occupiers have deployed a division of the S-300 air defense system near the border with Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the enemy has increased the activity of military aviation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District and an airborne unit to cover the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. In Bryansk oblast, the enemy deployed a missile division of the S-300V4 air defense system.

In addition, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the area of ​​​​the village of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy launched an airstrike and carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka and Morozova Dolyna.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of the AFU on the border of Ukraine. The enemy intensively fired artillery from the areas of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Dementiyivka, Petrivka, Verkhnii Saltiv, Rubizhne, and the suburbs of the city of Kharkiv.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Chepil, Pryshyb, Protopopivka, Velyka Kamyshuvakha, Dubrovne, Virnopillia, Mayak, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Krasnopillia.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate his main efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut sectors. It also intensively uses aviation.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Serotine, Voronove, Borovske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Mirna Dolyna, Toshkivka from cannon and rocket artillery and launched air strikes with two Su-25 aircraft near Bila Hora, and Myrna. Fighting continues to establish full control over the town of Sievierodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, during the day, the enemy carried out shelling from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Orikhove, Zolote-3, Mykolayivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klynove, Zaitseve, and Niu York. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Yakovlivka and missile strikes near Maiske, Dolomitne, Zaitseve, and Niu York.

In the Lyman, Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is trying to prevent the regrouping of our troops. It carried out shelling from artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Zhelanne, Tonenke, Sieverne, Orlivka, Semenivka, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Netailove, Vodiane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pesky, Krasnohorivka, Mar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Olhivske, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznodorozhne, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Kamiyanske.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an air strike with two Su-25 aircraft near the settlement of Pryshyb and a missile strike near the settlement of Mayaky.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy launched air strikes with Su-25 aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko and Vuhledar.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the eve of the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km to the south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, at the same time, the invaders are building up the air defense system in the occupied territory of Kherson region.