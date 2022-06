Currency net sales by NBU on interbank market makes USD 1,047 million on June 13-17

The net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market in the period from June 13 to June 17 amounted to USD 1,047.31 million.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the reporting week, the National Bank bought USD 8.3 million, while selling USD 1,055.61 million.

NBU did not buy or sell euros last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has bought USD 1,841.1 million and EUR 110.97 million on the interbank market, and sold USD 11,223.1 million and EUR 1.79 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 1,275.7 million.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 3,891 million.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 529.23 million.

As of 10:10 a.m., Friday, the cash dollar selling rate at the exchange offices of Kyiv banks increased by 1.57 kopecks compared to June 16 up to 35.9000 UAH/USD, the purchase rate is 2.43 kopecks up to 35.1435 UAH/USD.

Also As of 10:10 a.m., Friday, the dollar selling rate for payment cards as increased by 52.14 kopecks compared to June 16 up to 33.1381 UAH/USD, the purchase rate - by 54.29 kopecks up to 30.6878 UAH/USD.

In addition, June 27 and 28, 2022 will be working days for the banking system of Ukraine.