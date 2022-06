Over 909 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of June 20, the official number of child victims per day had not changed and made 323, the number of those wounded had increased to 586.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement.

Children were affected the most in Donetsk region - 302, Kharkiv region - 173, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 54, Kherson region - 52, Mykolayiv region - 48, Zaporizhzhia region - 30, and Sumy region - 17.

On June 19, an 8-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling by the invaders of the town of Zalizne, Donetsk region.

On June 19, in Izium district, Kharkiv region, a detonated shell fell into a pond where two children aged 13 and 14 were swimming. The children received shrapnel wounds.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,028 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 209 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the mechanism for transferring a child temporarily evacuated to the territory of another state to an adoptive family, in particular, it is allowed to transfer a child in the presence of an official of a consular institution of Ukraine.