The Cabinet of Ministers has given an instruction to transfer six combined heat power plants (CHPPs) to the ownership of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution according to which Naftogaz will supply gas to gas distribution system operators at a fixed price during martial law and 6 months after it ends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since May, Naftogaz has included 8.8 million households that received gas as part of the supply of "last resort" (LLP) in the company's register with a gas price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (VAT inclusive).