The Ukrainian government is negotiating with the leadership of the McDonald's fast food chain to reopen restaurants in Ukraine in the near future.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on his Facebook page.

"With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the company, like many others, suspended restaurants in Ukraine for security reasons. But we are convinced in the Foreign Ministry that now there are conditions for the resumption of their work, so we are actively convincing them to return," the Minister wrote.

According to him, a few weeks ago a connection was established with the Ukrainian office, and then with the headquarters of McDonald's in the United States. "We have also raised this issue in official contacts with the U.S. government, as McDonalds is one of the most famous American brands. The process is moving," he said.

Recall that the McDonald's fast food chain previously stated that it does not intend to resume the work of its restaurants in Ukraine as long as the threat of shelling by Russian troops remains.

McDonald's decided to temporarily stop the work of its establishments in the cities of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

We also reported that the Ukrainian division of McDonald's began to provide its products to local councils for further distribution to those in need.

Earlier we wrote that in early March, McDonald's temporarily closed its restaurants in Russia due to military aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the network management did not dismiss employees and retained the payment of salaries.