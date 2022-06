President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Russia to increase hostile activity this week due to the European Council's consideration of granting the status of a candidate for joining the European Union for Ukraine.

He announced this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow starts a really historic week. The week we hear a response from the European Union on the status of a candidate for Ukraine... Obviously, one should expect from Russia an increase in hostile activity. Specially - indicative. It's this week. And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We're getting ready. We're ready. We warn partners," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, since 1991 there have not been many such fateful decisions for Ukraine as is expected now.

At the same time, he is confident that only a positive decision on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership is in the interests of the whole of Europe.

The head of state also announced new appeals from the beginning of the week, in particular, to the European community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the final decision on the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union will be made at the summit on June 23-24.

On June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.