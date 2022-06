Australia Hands Over First Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

Australia has handed over the first four M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Australian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first four M113AS4 Armoured Personnel Carriers being gifted to Ukraine departed RAAF Base Amberley last week,” the Ministry said on June 19.

It is noted that these four armoured personnel carriers are the first of 14 M113AS4 that Australia provides.

The military aid package for Ukraine includes over AUD 285 million worth of support including Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, M777 Howitzers; anti-armour weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial systems and a range of personal equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an appeal to the Australian parliament, asked Australia to provide Ukraine with Bushmaster armoured vehicles, after which, the next day, Australia announced that it would send Bushmaster to Ukraine.

Australia also introduced 35% duties on imports of goods from the Russian Federation and refused Russian oil and gas.