Decision On EU Membership Candidate Status Will Be Made Next Week. What Advantages Ukraine Will Receive

The final decision on the issue of granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union will be made at the summit on June 23-24. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal named 6 advantages that Ukraine will receive with this status.

Shmyhal wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Moving to the EU will modernise our state, and we are interested in making all changes as quickly as possible. Ukraine is Europe, and soon Ukraine will be a member of the European Union," the Prime Minister wrote.

Shmyhal also named the advantages that the status of a candidate for EU membership should provide Ukraine.

"Firstly, this is the legal consolidation of the European future of Ukraine. This means that Ukraine can not only potentially someday join the EU, but that the process has been launched, and it meets a significant number of criteria put forward for candidates.

Preparation for membership will include the completion of a comprehensive transformation of all areas. In this the European Commission will constantly support Ukraine, providing the necessary consulting and other assistance.

Ukraine will become a full member of EU programs and initiatives open both to EU countries and those with the status of a candidate for membership. Ukraine, as a candidate country, will have greater opportunities for its voice to be heard in the formation of EU policies.

Having received the status of a candidate and starting membership, Ukraine will become more attractive to investors. The business climate will approach conditions, as in the EU countries - investors will act in a predictable market, and business will be protected. Investor attractiveness also needs robust security guarantees after defeating Russia.

Financial assistance will be available to Ukraine for countries preparing to join the EU (Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance, IPA). Such assistance may be provided through grants, investments or as technical assistance.

Besides, accumulating funds for the restoration of Ukraine today through a special trust fund of solidarity, the EU will treat such investments not as a post-war restoration of a third country, but as investing in the well-being of a potential future EU member," the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France, Germany, Italy and Romania support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

On June 8, members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution by majority votes recommending that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

We also wrote that Bloomberg found out which countries of the European Union oppose granting Ukraine candidate status.

Besides, Polish President Andrzej Duda went on a tour of European countries to convince the leaders to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Moldova can get the status of a candidate for joining the EU, but with conditions.