The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully have repulsed the assault on the Russian military on the eastern outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, while the invaders are stepping up the air defense system in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

This is reported in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy struck Ka-52 helicopters near Yakovlivka and fired missiles at the settlements of Travneve, Dolomytne, Zaitseve and New York.

On the eastern outskirts of the village of Berestove, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed an enemy assault,” it was reported.

In the Sloviansk direction, the main focus of the enemy is to gather resources in order to carry out a further offensive in the direction of the city of Sloviansk. The enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and conducted air reconnaissance by an Orlan-10 UAV.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance by an Orlan-10 UAV. It conducts assault operations in order to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, hostilities continue, the enemy is unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, there is an increase in the intensity of artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired intensively at the positions of Ukrainian troops from barrel and jet artillery. It conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the area of ​​the settlement of Rubizhne, had no success.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired on the peaceful settlements of Lyman, Lupareve, Nova Zoria, Tavriiske, Novohryhorivka, Bilousove, Kniazivka, Topolyne, Velyka Kostromka and Osokorivka. The enemy is improving the engineering equipment of the first and second lines of defense.

The Russian occupiers are stepping up the air defense system in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, carry out fortification equipment in the Gomel region, and conduct electronic reconnaissance.

In the Sivershchyna direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue engineering equipment positions in the border areas of the Kursk region. There is an increase in the air defense system in the Bryansk region.

