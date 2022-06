The Ukrainian military has approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km south in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

So, Fedorov said that at the moment the Ukrainian military are on the borders of Kherson.

"To date, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made significant progress and are already on the borders of Kherson. And I am sure that in the near future, in the coming weeks, the city of Kherson will be liberated by our heroic military. The same situation is in the direction of the city of Melitopol. Our Armed Forces have already advanced more than 10 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia in the direction of Melitopol," Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov also expressed the hope that Western weapons will help Ukraine de-occupy the territories seized by the Russians.

In addition, the city mayor recalled that Russians continue to kidnap people, in particular pastors and activists, not realizing that "they are not supported by 99.9% of people."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense said that the Russians began to actively transport their families to the temporarily occupied territories.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military had already been 20 km from Kherson.