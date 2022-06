British Army Commander Says UK Troops Should Prepare For War In Europe Again

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the UK Chief of the General Staff, has called on British troops to prepare to “fight in Europe once again” in order to defeat the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The European Pravda reports this with reference to Sky News.

So, it is reported that General Patrick Sanders, who replaced Mark Carleton-Smith as the UK Chief of the General Staff on Monday, warned soldiers about the challenges they face amid the war in Ukraine.

“There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle… We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again,” the General said.

The Chief of the General Staff said he was "the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power."

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines our core purpose – to protect the UK by being ready to fight and win wars on land,” the General stressed.

