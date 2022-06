Russian Military Unsuccessfully Tries To Conduct Reconnaissance In Battle Near Rubizhne In Luhansk Region

The Russian military unsuccessfully tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle near Rubizhne in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops. It struck air strikes on the settlements of Tymofiivka and Tsapivka. The supply of weapons, military equipment and material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation continues.

Russians conducted remote mining of the area near the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in Kharkiv region.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian units near Dibrivne, Virnopillia, Kurulka, Bohorodychne and Dolyna.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. It fired at Ukrainian units in the areas of Donetsk and Mykolaiv. It struck an air strike near Pryshyb and a missile strike in the village of Maiaky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders destroyed Rubizhne in Luhansk region to the ground, there were no buildings left intact in the city.

Russian troops cannot take full control of Rubizhne and capture Lyman and Sievierodonetsk.

The Russian invaders threw all reserves to the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.