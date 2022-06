AFU Repulse Assault In Area Of Toshkivka In Luhansk Region, Russian Troops Retreat, Are Regrouping

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka in Luhansk region, Russian troops withdrew and are regrouping.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers are carrying out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Borivske, Bila Hora and Ustynivka. Air strikes were carried out near Bila Hora, Myrna Dolyna and a rocket attack near Verkhniokamianka.

In order to correct the fire in the area of ​Sievierodonetsk, the enemy conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance with the use of Orlan-10 UAVs. Fighting continues for full control of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka and Pokrovske. Missile strikes were recorded near Zaitseve and New York.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully repelling attempts at assault actions of the enemy in Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

The Russian invaders have pulled all reserves and are preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region in the near future.

The Russian military unsuccessfully tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle near Rubizhne in Luhansk region.