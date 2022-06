Ukrainian Military Throws Invaders Away From Vrubivka In Luhansk Region - General Staff

The Ukrainian military threw the military of the Russian Federation away from Vrubivka, Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is storming in the direction of Orikhove - Hirske, fighting continues.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the directions of Orikhove - Zolote and Pervomaisk - Zolote.

In order to expose the fire positions of the defense forces by assault groups, the invaders are trying to conduct reconnaissance in the direction of Nyrkove - Mykolaivka, the fighting continues.

Ukrainian soldiers stopped the attempt to advance in the direction of Vrubivka - Mykolaivka with accurate fire. The enemy retreated.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. It fired missiles at the settlements of Myroliubivka and Hrodivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers are focusing their efforts on maintaining their former positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military unsuccessfully tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle near Rubizhne in Luhansk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the Toshkivka area in Luhansk region, the Russian troops retreated and are regrouping.