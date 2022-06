3 Tanks, Helicopter And 250 Invaders. General Staff Reports On Russian Losses Per Day

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 250 people from the personnel of the army of the invaders. Thus, since the beginning of the invasion, 33,600 Russian invaders have been liquidated. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the Russian troops suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 19 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 33,600 (+250) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,468 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3,577 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 745 (+6) units,

MLRS - 235 (+2) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 98 (+0) units,

aircraft - 216 (+0) units,

helicopters - 181 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 598 (+4),

cruise missiles - 130 (+1),

ships/boats - 14 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2,523 (+10) units,

special equipment - 55 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military threw the military of the Russian Federation away from Vrubivka, Luhansk region.

The Russian military unsuccessfully tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle near Rubizhne Luhansk region.