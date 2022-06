The UK is offering Western partners a plan to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. The plan involves the supply of weapons, financial assistance, the organization of land routes for the export of Ukrainian products and the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports.

This is stated in the column of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in The Sunday Times.

"We need to steel ourselves for a long war, as Putin resorts to a campaign of attrition, trying to grind down Ukraine by sheer brutality. The UK and our friends must respond by ensuring that Ukraine has the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson stressed Russian imperial ambitions and plans to gather forces for a new attack. To prevent this from happening, he proposes to act in four directions:

Provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and equipment. Britain plans to train about 10,000 Ukrainian troops within 120 days.

Help Ukraine financially. Western countries should help Ukraine maintain the stability of its state institutions with financial assistance, because the Ukrainian government should maintain social infrastructure, pay wages and pensions, and finance the restoration of destroyed buildings.

Provide land routes for Ukrainian exports. This is important for maintaining revenues to the Ukrainian economy.

Unblock Ukrainian seaports. The West must immediately help export the 25 million tons of wheat and corn that the world's least developed countries require to address the food crisis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the war in Ukraine can last for years. Despite this, partners must continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.