NATO Makes Sad Forecast For When War Will End, But Promises Not To Weaken Support

The war in Ukraine could last for years. Despite this, partners must continue to support Kyiv so that the Kremlin does not go unpunished.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this in an interview with Bild.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not stop supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support but also because of rising energy and food prices. But this does not compare with the price that the Ukrainians have to pay every day with many lives. And if Putin learns from this war that he can simply carry on as he did after the 2008 war in Georgia and the occupation of Crimea in 2014, then we will pay a much higher price," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, if Ukraine receives modern weapons, it will be able to "again oust Putin's troops from the Donbas."

At the same time, NATO is not going to become a party to the conflict and send its soldiers.

In addition, the Alliance wants to strengthen the defense, bringing the number of military under the command of NATO to 40,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was invited and confirmed his participation at the NATO summit in Madrid (Spain), which will be held June 29-30.

Earlier, Reznikov said that the NATO Strategic Concept until 2030, which is expected to be approved at the NATO summit at the end of June in Madrid, will be initially weak if it does not have a place for Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, including Donbas and Crimea.