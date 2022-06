Three helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an airstrike on the Russian invaders and their equipment in Kherson region. And near Davydiv Brod and Snihurivka, a fighter hit a train with ammunition in the Bilozirka community of Kherson region.

This is reported by the South Operational Command.

It is reported that rocket and artillery units and aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made four air attacks in a day. The total losses of the enemy over the past day in the southern direction were confirmed in the amount of 28 soldiers and officers, one T-62 tank, a radar station, a fuel tanker and other vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at the oil depot. There are victims.

In addition, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There are destructions and casualties.

The Russian invaders have tightened all reserves and are preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region in the near future.

On June 16, the Russian military launched an airstrike on a building in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. There are killed and wounded.