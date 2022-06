Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has assured that heavy weapons from Germany, in particular Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, will soon arrive in Ukraine, in addition, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) along with American MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will arrive within 3-6 weeks. She said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Heavy weapons will be coming soon... Panzerhaubitze 2000. Your soldiers have trained on them for six weeks. And they, in my opinion, will come very soon - these days. After that, there will be Gepard. And almost simultaneously, MLRS and HIMARS will arrive, which we, together with the UK, the United States, collect in Europe, and your soldiers in Germany are trained on all these types. My American colleague told me that within three to six weeks, that is, they will also be very soon," the Ambassador said.

She also noted that the modern IRIS-T air defense system, which is still in production, will be ready in October.

"And the last is the IRIS-T system, about which the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) was talking about and which is still being produced, should be ready sometime in October. This is also a very modern system. I hope that your soldiers, while it is being made, can go to Germany and learn this system," she said.

Feldhusen assured that Ukraine will receive all weapons that it cannot do without.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Ukraine could receive 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany around June 22, and 30 German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns should also be transferred to Ukraine (15 - until the end of July, another 15 - until the end of August). In the meantime, according to him, Germany has not supplied Ukraine with a single unit of heavy equipment.

The German edition of Spiegel, citing German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, reported that Ukraine would receive the first 15 Gepard SPAAG from Germany in mid-July with fully trained crews.

Business Insider reported that Germany will transfer to Ukraine only three Mars II multiple launch rocket systems instead of the four promised.