The Russian invaders have pulled all reserves and are preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region in the near future. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, stated this.

"The Russians threw all reserves to the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. They are trying to establish full control over the regional center and cut the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. They have no luck, they die en masse," Haidai said.

He added that despite the destruction of all bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk, communication with the city remains - there are routes for evacuation and transportation of everything necessary.

Lysychansk is under the full control of Ukraine. The city is under constant shelling, but a "quiet" evacuation is taking place, humanitarian supplies are brought in daily.

Also, according to him, the situation is difficult in the satellite villages of Sievierodonetsk. Difficult fights were in Metiolkine.

"Based on the number of reserves collected, we expect big offensives in the coming days," Haidai summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the Russian military launched an airstrike on a building in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. There were killed and wounded.

On Wednesday, June 15, in the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully reflecting attempts at enemy assault actions in Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

On Wednesday evening, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders continued to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, enemy units stormed the city in order to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk, hostilities continued. In Toshkivka, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled another enemy assault.

Meanwhile, the invaders again stormed Sievierodonetsk, trying to establish complete control over the city.