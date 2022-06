Amount Of Infrastructure Losses Of Ukraine Since Beginning Of War Reaches USD 104 Billion - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the amount of infrastructure losses in Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached USD 104 billion.

The press service of the government has stated this with reference to the statement of Shmyhal at the British-Ukrainian infrastructure summit.

"According to the Prime Minister, now the amount of infrastructure damage has already reached USD 104 billion," it says.

According to Shmyhal, as a result of shelling of the Russian army, at least 45 million square meters of housing, 656 hospitals, more than 1,200 educational institutions, almost 25,000 kilometers of roads, 300 bridges, 12 airports were destroyed or damaged.

He noted that the total size of the recovery program is estimated by the Ukrainian government, international experts, and the European Commission at EUR 500-600 billion.

The head of the Cabinet noted that next month the government will present a plan for the restoration of Ukraine - United24, and today invites countries to join its implementation.

