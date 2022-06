British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advocates that the Eurovision Song Contest be held in Ukraine in 2023. This is reported by the European Pravda publication with reference to Sky News.

"The Ukrainians won the Eurovision Song Contest. I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second, and I’d love it to be in this country. But the fact is that they won, and they deserve to have it. I believe that they can have it, and I believe that they should have it. I believe that Kyiv, or any other safe Ukrainian city, would be a fantastic place to have it,” the British Prime Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kalush Orchestra with the song "Stefania" won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin (Italy).

According to the rules of the competition, the next Eurovision-2023 should be held in Ukraine. Ukraine has already begun preparations for Eurovision 2023.

However, the European Broadcasting Union on Friday, June 17, said that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 could not be held in Ukraine for security reasons, so negotiations will begin to hold the competition in the UK, as its participant took second place.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said that Ukraine does not agree with the decision of the European Broadcasting Union to hold the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 not in Ukraine, which won Eurovision 2022, but in another country for security reasons and intends to insist on holding the contest on its territory.