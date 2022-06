Invaders Launch Missile Attack On Kryvyi Rih. There Are Victims

On Saturday, June 18, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction and casualties. The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Missiles arrived in Kryvyi Rih in the Inhulets district. According to preliminary information, there is destruction and victims," wrote Vilkul.

According to Suspіlne, the representative of the State Emergency Service Daryna Turkan at a briefing spoke about the consequences of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

According to her, the invaders hit into an object of social infrastructure. A large-scale fire broke out.

Two residential buildings and a garage were also destroyed. According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 15, the Russian invaders fired at the Kryvyi Rih district from the Uragans and hit two missiles in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier in Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk community. Two children and their mother were wounded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 villages in Kherson region from the side of Dnipropetrovsk region.