Ukraine returned five more people during an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday, June 18. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

"Today, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held another exchange under the "5 to 5" formula. Five citizens of Ukraine returned home. All those released are civilians illegally held by the occupying forces," it was said.

It is noted that four civilians were captured by the invaders during the fighting in Kyiv region. Three of them were captured during the occupation of Hostomel.

It was also possible to return the body of one deceased defender of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release from Russian captivity of the Ukrainian military physician Yulia Paievska, known under the call sign Taira, who in mid-March was captured by the Russian military in Mariupol.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the completion of the defense of Mariupol, about 2,500 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured by the Russians.

According to Russian propaganda media, more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol were taken to the territory of Russia for "investigative actions."