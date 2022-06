Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine consisted of three territories - Kyiv and Kyiv region, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv, and received the rest during the formation of the USSR and after World War II. He announced this during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday, June 17.

Putin said that the southern lands of Ukraine belong to Russia and are called "Novorossiya," and the rest are the result of "goodwill."

"Western parts of Ukraine were received as a result of World War II. Stalin took the territories from Hungary, Romania and Poland, gave them to Ukraine, rewarding Poland with the eastern lands of Germany. Ukraine came to the Russian Empire with three territories in fact - Kyiv and Kyiv region, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv. That's all," Putin claimed.

Everything that Ukraine obtained later was donated by Vladimir Lenin during the formation of the Soviet Union, the President of the Russian Federation claimed. Also, once again, Putin claimed that "Russia is returning its own."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, President of the United States Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people.

On April 18, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the main goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin was to destroy Ukraine as a state.

On April 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Putin had ordered the destruction of Ukrainian cities.