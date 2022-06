The United States Department of Defense has published a list of equipment, weapons and other security assistance that the U.S. has transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This is evidenced by the publication on the Pentagon website.

It is noted that since the beginning of the cadence of President Joe Biden, the U.S. has committed to Ukraine about USD 6.3 billion in military assistance. At that, USD 5.6 billion was allocated after the start of the war.

Thus, the U.S. transferred the following military equipment and weapons to Ukraine:

- Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

- Over 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;

- Over 20,000 other anti-armor systems;

- Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

- 126 155mm Howitzers and 260,000 155mm artillery rounds;

- 108 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;

- 19 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;

- High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

- 20 Mi-17 helicopters;

- Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles;

- 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

- Over 7,000 small arms;

- Over 50,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

- 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;

- 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

- Laser-guided rocket systems;

- Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

- Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;

- 22 counter-artillery radars;

- Four counter-mortar radars;

- Four air surveillance radars;

- Two harpoon coastal defense systems;

- M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

- C-4 explosives and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;

- Tactical secure communications systems;

- - Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;

- Commercial satellite imagery services;

- Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;

- Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;

- Medical supplies to include first aid kits;

- Electronic jamming equipment;

- Field equipment and spare parts;

- Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

