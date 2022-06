Ukraine Boosts Grain Export By 10% To 47.8 Million Tons Since Early MY2021-2022

As of June 17, the actual volumes of grain export by Ukraine since the start of the marketing year 2021-2022 (July 2021 - June 2022) made 47.794 million tons, up 10% or 4.371 tons year over year.

The Agriculture and Food Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ukraine has already exported 18,626,000 tons of wheat, 5,726,000 tons of barley, 161,500 tons of rye, and 22,649,000 tons of corn.

At the same time, Ukraine decreased the export of wheat flour and flour made from other grain crops by 42% or 50,800 tons to 71,000 tons.

From June 1 to June 17, grain export made 0.695 million tons, which is 43.5% less than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to United Nations estimates, this year hunger in the world will affect an additional 40-50 million people.

Ukraine is negotiating the creation of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.