After Series Of Counter-Attacks. Arakhamia Predicts Resumption Of Negotiations With Russia In Late August

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the delegation of negotiations with Russia David Arakhamia predicts the resumption of negotiations with Russia in late August.

He said this in a comment to the Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The end of August (when Ukraine can resume negotiations with a stronger position). We do not want to share our plans with the Russians, because they can see it in open sources. But I think we will conduct counter-offensive operations in some places," the MP said.

According to him, Ukraine can resume negotiations with the occupants with a stronger position at the end of August after a series of counter-attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process has been paused since the transfer of Russian proposals to Ukraine, to which Kyiv did not answer.

On May 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stated that Ukraine can only sign an act of capitulation with Russia.

In mid-April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the result of negotiations with the Russian Federation could be 2 documents - security guarantees from partner countries and a separate document with Russia.