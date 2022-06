The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 plane in the Donbas. The fighters managed to destroy the enemy attack aircraft with the Igla ("Needle") short-range man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile system (MANPADS).

The 72 Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Black Zaporozhian Cossacks reported this on Facebook.

The aircraft was shot down in Donetsk region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told why not all Russian missiles can be shot down. The main purpose of Ukrainian air defense systems is to shoot down enemy aircraft and helicopters, not missiles. Also, Russian missiles are high-tech and designed in such a way as to be stealthy and fly at ultra-low altitudes, from 50 meters.

Last week, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia's use of old Soviet missiles indicates a depletion of high-precision missile stocks.

Previously, the British Ministry of Defense reported, citing British intelligence data, that Russia is forced to use old missiles due to a shortage of components for the production of modern missiles.