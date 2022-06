AFU Destroy Russian Plane, Tugboat and 9 Tanks. Losses of Russia for June 18

From February 24 to June 18, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops in Ukraine approximately amounted to 33,350 people (+200 per day). The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 18 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 33,350 people liquidated,

tanks - 1,465 units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3,573 units,

artillery systems - 739 units,

MLRS - 233 units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 98 units,

aircraft - 216 units,

helicopters - 180 units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 594,

cruise missiles - 129,

ships/boats - 14 units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2,513 units,

special equipment - 55.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Kryvyi Rih directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted serious losses on the Russian invaders in the Donbas.